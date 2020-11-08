John 'Papa' Robles

February 11, 1921 - October 26, 2020

San Diego

On Monday, October 26, 2020, 'Papa' John Robles, 91, passed away peacefully at home. John was born February 11, 1921, in San Diego to Pedro and Guadalupe (Garcia) Robles.A native of San Diego, John graduated from San Diego High School in 1946, served in the US Navy, worked 36 years for the City of San Diego, then for ten years of his retirement, he volunteered at Lafayette Elementary School. John was known for his kind, compassionate spirit, his unconditional love, signature wit, and his contagious smile. He never met a stranger.John was predeceased by his daughter, Leonore, and is survived by his loving wife Joan, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and extended family.A Celebration of Life will be held on February 21, 2021, at his home.



