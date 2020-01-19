|
|
John S. Trombold, MD June 28, 1932 - January 5, 2020 San Diego Our dearly loved husband and father, John S. Trombold, MD, passed away on January 5, 2020.Born June 28, 1932 in Lawrence, Kansas, John grew up in Wichita, Kansas where he attended East High School and graduated in 1950. Baseball was the Trombold family's passion. John carried on this interest. He excelled in sports and academics, which earned him a baseball scholarship at the University of Kansas (KU).At age 17, John was diagnosed with aplastic anemia and learned firsthand how anxious patients can feel when they receive a life-threatening diagnosis. After a miraculous remission, he was influenced by medical intervention helping to save his life. He decided to become a hematologist-oncologist and dedicated himself to become a doctor who made his patients feel comfortable and supported.John attended the University of Kansas for both his undergraduate and medical school degrees. While there, he played first base, the same position his father and his younger brother, Jim, played. He received all-American honors in 1954. He was inducted into the Kansas Athletics Hall of Fame later that season. He was recently selected to be in the All-Century Baseball Team of the Big 12 Athletic Conference.John completed his medical internship at the University of Minnesota and went on to specialize in internal medicine and hematology-oncology at the University of Utah. In 1962, he came to San Diego and eventually joined Specialty Medical Clinic, where he practiced oncology and hematology. In 1976, he helped establish the cancer center at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, which later became Scripps Cancer Center, Stevens Division. This is now a part of Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center. As founding medical director of Scripps Stevens Cancer Center, John was able to start a support services program. He hired Scripps' first oncology nurse navigator, oncology social worker and genetic counselor. He was ahead of his time with his emphasis on patient support services and community education and outreach about cancer prevention and early screening.John also worked diligently behind-the-scenes as an avid fundraiser for the Cancer Center and cancer care across Scripps and the community. He spearheaded, among other initiatives, the annual "Spinoff" auction fundraiser, which has raised millions of dollars since its inception. He was actively involved in community activities, playing a major role in the capital development of the La Jolla and Mission Valley YMCA's. In 1979, the San Diego Press Club honored him as "Newsmaker of the Year in Medicine." After retiring, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. He continued to fundraise for cancer care at Scripps, after retirement.John and his wife, Marcia, loved to travel extensively, going on trips and creating memories throughout the world with close friends. Some of his favorite things included, playing tennis, golf, bridge and bird watching. He is survived by his wife, Marcia, his son, Mark Trombold and his wife, Anne-Marie, his daughter, Leslie Trombold, his granddaughter, Austyn, and his great-granddaughter, Izzy. He also leaves behind his step-daughter-in-law, Kelly May-Vollmar, and his step-grandchildren, Jake, Jessica, and Jazmine. His beloved Welsh Corgi, Hadley, gave him so much love in his final years. John will be so very missed.The family wishes to thank the staff at Brookdale Carmel Valley for their loving care over the past year. A celebration of John's life will be held on February 4, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. In lieu of flowers, the family requests tributes to be made to the John Trombold Endowment, at https://donate.scripps.org/giving/trombold. Mail checks to: Scripps Health Foundation, Attn: Jamie Nelson, P O Box 2669, La Jolla, CA 92038-2669.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020