John Scott Lorge February 4, 1956 - May 13, 2019 San Diego John Lorge passed away in his home on May 13, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. John was born on February 4, 1956, in Oshkosh, WI. In 1978, John moved to San Diego to begin his career with the San Diego Symphony Orchestra, where he was principal horn of both the San Diego Symphony and San Diego Opera 1987-2007, and San Diego Chamber Orchestra. John's compositions for the San Diego Symphony, many other ensembles and universities across the nation have been received with critical acclaim. John's most recent posts were as conductor, composer, and arranger of La Jolla Presbyterian Brass and San Diego Hornswoggle. John was an extraordinary musician who touched many lives. Celebration of John's life is 11:00 am, Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Sonrise Community Church, 8805 N Magnolia Ave., Santee, CA 92071.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 23, 2019