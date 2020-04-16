|
John Stephen Hellman August 3, 1935 - Mount Vernon, WA John Stephen Hellman, age 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family on April 12, 2020, in Mount Vernon, WA. John was born on August 3, 1935, in Seattle, WA, in which he grew up there until he enlisted in the Navy in 1955, where he had a distinguished 28-year Military Career. During this time, he met/married the love of his life, Barbara, and raised four beautiful children. Later in life, he retired to Anacortes, WA, and enjoyed his remaining days, fishing the Puget Sound, the wonderful Northern Western Washington weather, and the love of his family and friends. John is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, and his parents, Henry and Frances Hellman. He is survived by his sister, Janet Gomes, and his children, Kendra Tennant, Kim Hellman, Steve Hellman, and Lisa Pant; 12 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 11:00am 1:00pm, Friday, April 17, 2020, at Evans Funeral Chapel in Anacortes, WA; followed by a private family gravesite burial at 2:00pm. Arrangements are in the care of Evans Funeral Chapel, Anacortes, WA, and the San Juan Islands. To share memories of John, please sign the online guest register at: www.evanschapel.com.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 16, 2020