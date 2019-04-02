Home

McAulay and Wallace Mortuary - Yorba Linda
18311 Lemon Dr.
Yorba Linda, CA 92886
714-777-2692
John T. Cully, Jr. July 28, 1931 - March 15, 2019 Yorba Linda, CA John Thomas Cully, Jr. passed away peacefully in the company of loved ones in Yorba Linda, California, on March 15, 2019 at the age of 87. John is survived by his wife of 67 years Colleen Joyce Cully (ne Burns), their six children, and a large, loving extended family spanning four generations. His resting place will be at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego. www.mcaulaywallace.com
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 2, 2019
