John T. Jack' Usher August 2, 1933 - January 6, 2020 La Mesa John T. "Jack" Usher, 86, passed away in his sleep after battling cancer. Born in St. Louis, he moved to San Diego at age seven. He attended St. Didacus, Hoover High, and earned a Bachelor's degree from San Diego State College. He served his country in the 7th Army, American Sector, in West Germany from 1953 1955. He then had a successful 44-year career at Ryan Aeronautical where he was a part of many NASA and Defense Department projects including the X13 Vertijet. He was an avid car enthusiast and took great care to restore his prized 1963 Studebaker Avanti. He also enjoyed supporting his grandsons in their theater and sports activities. Jack is survived by Antoinette (Toni), his wife of 61 years, his two children Mike Usher and Alison Jones, son-in-law Kurt Jones, grandsons Reed and Brett Jones, and brother William Usher. A memorial service will be held at Miramar National Cemetery on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11:30 am.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020
