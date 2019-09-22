|
John Tapley Combes June 30, 1961 - September 13, 2019 San Diego John Tapley Combes born June 30, 196l, in Newington, Ct, left this life peacefully on September 13, 2019, surrounded by loving family and friends. His life was marked by a love for adventure and risk-taking. His entrepreneurial spirit brought him to California, where his love of fixing things and his dogged persistence evolved into his career as a contractor owning his own successful remodeling company Combes Construction.He became a dedicated devotee and leader in Amma's spiritual community. Survived, loved and grieved by his sisters, Dianne Agarwal, Suzanne Winslow; brother, Peter Combes; and his mother, Susan Johnson; aunt, Liz Treadway; cousin, Paige Quinn, as well as his many friends, business associates and his spiritual community.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019