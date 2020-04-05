|
|
John Thomas Insalaco October 27, 1945 - March 4, 2020 San Diego John died peacefully in his sleep after a short illness. He was born in L.A. but grew up in New Jersey. After high school he joined the Navy and served from 1963 to 1968. John was in Fighter Squadron 143 and deployed to Vietnam on an aircraft carrier. He was discharged in San Diego and never left. John married in 1968 and had two children, Anne and James. He divorced when his kids were young, but he was a devoted father who spent as much time with his kids as he could. John spent his entire career with the Postal Service from 1968 to retirement in 2000. He made many, many friends at work over the years. He enjoyed parties, picnics, softball games, camping, Padres and Chargers games. John loved the sun and beach, and always preferred to be outdoors. His uniform was shorts and a tank top. John was a true dog lover. His most recent dog, Lady, was his constant companion. Anywhere you saw John, you saw Lady. Everybody who knew him agrees that John was a people person who loved to socialize. He made friends wherever he went. He was kind, generous and genuinely cared about people. John lived in the same house for over 40 years and was an old school neighbor always available to lend a hand or a tool. After retiring from the Post Office, John worked at the Maritime Museum. He loved the ships and visiting with tourists. He was also an usher at the Civic and Balboa Theatres. John was slowed down by health problems in recent years, but he was not one to complain. He was content and often said "my life is peaceful." Always an avid reader, John enjoyed more time reading. John also donated his time as a volunteer at Kaiser Zion where, of course, he made more friends. John was a much loved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was one-of-a-kind and will be greatly missed.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020