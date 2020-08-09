John Thomas Meyers

April 16, 1929 - July 28, 2020

OCEANSIDE

John Thomas Meyers passed away peacefully on July 28, 2020 at his home in Oceanside, CA, surrounded by his loving family. He was 91.John was born on April 16, 1929 in Tacoma, WA, to John Thomas Meyers Sr. and Mildred (Thatcher) Meyers. The family moved to Pasadena, CA, when he was five years old. After receiving his high school diploma from Pasadena Junior College in 1946, John enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps and served in the Fifth Air Force in the post World War II Japanese occupation for 18 months. While in Japan, he graduated from radio operator school at Yokota Air Base. Upon returning to the states, John completed his military career at McCord AFB in Washington, leaving the service with a rank of Sergeant in 1949. John returned to Pasadena and attended Woodbury Business College in Los Angeles graduating with Bachelors of Business Administration. He worked for Electrolux from the early 1950's. He joined New York Life Insurance Company in 1965 as an insurance agent and earned professional designations of Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) and Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) through American College. John continued to serve many of his clients through 2020, and was proud of the fact that he was one of the oldest active insurance agents at NYL. John married Kathleen Marie (O'Brien) Meyers on January 16, 1954, and raised their five children in West Covina, CA. They were married for 66 years. John was a devoted husband and father. He cherished his time with family and friends, and loved being at the beach, especially body surfing. John and Kathleen moved to Oceanside in 1995 where he fulfilled his life-long dream of living by the ocean. He was a member of the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce for over 20 years. An active member of Kiwanis since 1977, John served in the West Covina Club for 19 years and the Oceanside Club for 24 years. During his 43 years of community service with Kiwanis, John fulfilled the role of club president five times and made many lifelong friends. John is survived by his wife, Kathleen and their five children, Joseph Meyers and his wife, Gayle of Renton WA, David Meyers of Big Sur, CA, Patricia (Trish) Hatch of San Diego, Paul Meyers and his wife, Melody of Bakersfield, CA, and Steve Meyers of Los Angeles, CA. John is also survived by eleven grandchildren: Patrick, Andrew P., and Daniel Meyers; Brian, Michael, and Gregory Hatch; Kayleigh, Kelsey, Ashleigh, and Shelby Meyers; Andrew J. Meyers; and two great-grandchildren, Nolan and Emery. John was preceded in death by his sister, Mary (Meyers) Schuhriemen.Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated for John at 10:00 AM on August 19, 2020 in the Courtyard at Mission San Luis Rey Parish (4070 Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA 92057) where he served as an usher for many years. Burial will follow at Miramar National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Oceanside Mortuary.



