Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
John Thomas O'Der Obituary
John Thomas O'Der October 31, 1929 - May 17, 2019 San Diego John was born to John and Thelma Oder in Louisville, KY. He moved with his mother to San Pedro, CA in 1940, after several moves, he graduated from Pomona High School in 1947. He entered U.C.L.A. and joined Theta Xi fraternity. He was a NROTC midshipman, and upon graduation in 1953, he became a jet pilot. During the Vietnam War, he flew from the USS Constellation in 1968-69. After attending Naval Post-graduate School, he was ordered to the staff of Commander-in-Chief Pacific. He retired in 1947 after 22 years of service. His decorations included the Bronze Star Medal with the combat "V" device, the Meritorious Service Medal and two Air Medals.John became a Realtor and business developer. He retired a second time in 1987. He was married to Carol Holton of Jacksonville, FL. for 45 years until her death in 2001, leaving their two children, Michael O'Der (aka) Sandy Sea, and Kathleen Ebert, and two grandchildren, Thomas Ebert and Chelsea Archer. John married Jan Haack in 2004, and they lived happily at Casa de las Campanas until his death.A military funeral and reception will be held on May 28 at 11:00 A.M. at El Camino Memorial Park, 5600 Carol Canyon Rd., San Diego. In lieu of flowers, donations may be addressed to Navy/Marine Corps Relief Society, P.O. Box 45339, San Diego, CA 92121.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 26, 2019
