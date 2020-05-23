May 27,2019



My Memory of John T. O'Der



In 1955 while stationed in Jacksonville,Fla. John met my sister Carol and I became a real Fan. Why not, he was a Great Guy!

The same year he was transferred to the training command flight school at Milton,Fla., Whiting Field South as a Flight Instructor. He continued to fly back to Jax to see my sister. On one weekend my sister talked him into taking me flying. Wow! The back seat of a Navy SNJ, What a flight, even passed me the "Barf" bag. I was hooked! or something.

Some years later,in Nov. 1970 I was in Vietnam, when, the 1st Sargent told me I had a Phone call(Fiel Phone), it was John calling me from Saigon(MACV HQ.). He wanted me to come to MACV to see him. The Company Commander ordered a Helicopter to take me t Saigon. My personal Limo. I met up with John and we had quite a re-union at BOQ-ONE(BIRDS and above), you don't want to know.

Our next meeting would be in Hawaii, 1872 during an R&R from VN.

We had many chats and memories since then, but John, I will always remember you and what you stood for.

WE WILL MISS YOU!

Your Friend and Brother-In-Law

Mike Holton

