John Thomas O'Der
1929 - 2019
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In memory of John Thomas O'Der.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Memorial Gathering
11:00 AM
El Camino Memorial Park
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 28, 2019
John & Mike Sept. 03-Michigan re-union
Mike Holton
May 27, 2019
Mike Holton
May 27, 2019
May 27,2019

My Memory of John T. O'Der

In 1955 while stationed in Jacksonville,Fla. John met my sister Carol and I became a real Fan. Why not, he was a Great Guy!
The same year he was transferred to the training command flight school at Milton,Fla., Whiting Field South as a Flight Instructor. He continued to fly back to Jax to see my sister. On one weekend my sister talked him into taking me flying. Wow! The back seat of a Navy SNJ, What a flight, even passed me the "Barf" bag. I was hooked! or something.
Some years later,in Nov. 1970 I was in Vietnam, when, the 1st Sargent told me I had a Phone call(Fiel Phone), it was John calling me from Saigon(MACV HQ.). He wanted me to come to MACV to see him. The Company Commander ordered a Helicopter to take me t Saigon. My personal Limo. I met up with John and we had quite a re-union at BOQ-ONE(BIRDS and above), you don't want to know.
Our next meeting would be in Hawaii, 1872 during an R&R from VN.
We had many chats and memories since then, but John, I will always remember you and what you stood for.
WE WILL MISS YOU!
Your Friend and Brother-In-Law
Mike Holton
Mike Holton
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved