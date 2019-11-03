|
John W. Taylor 1929 - 2019 San Diego John W. "Jack" Taylor, originally of Hartford, Connecticut, has died at the age of 90 after a courageous battle after a long illness. Jack lived in San Diego for 58 years, with many of them in Pacific Beach. Jack moved at the speed of light, enjoying life to the fullest with activities like sailing, biking, walking, horseshoes, his weekly breakfast club at Broken Yolk, and pool. Jack joined the Air Force during the Korean War and received an Honorable Discharge as a Staff Sgt. He was with Convair/General Dynamics for 36 years and worked in many divisions. Jack was known for his humor, crazy antics, and standing up for the underdog. He is survived by his daughter, Leslie; his brother, Robert (Trudie); and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was a force of nature, salty on the outside, but with a gentle soul and will be greatly missed and loved forever. A special thanks to the staff at Prestige-Mira Loma for their loving care during this difficult time. A celebration of Jack's life will be held at a later date to be announced.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019