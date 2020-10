Our condolences to the Taylor family. Jack was a good friend of our father, Lee Menches, throughout their years together at GD. He was also a frequent visitor to our parents house in the 70s and 80s, where I met him the first time (and many times after.). He was always witty and gracious and my parents adored him. May you Rest In Peace, Jack. You were a good man.



Kit & Jayanti Menches

