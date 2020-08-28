We love you John. It was great knowing how good of a person you were. Rest in peace, Father.
Phil Worthington
Son
September 5, 2019
Rest in peace John and may God bless you. You will be missed by all your family and friends. Thank you so much for the time you shared with my family and me.
Phil Worthington
September 2, 2019
I believe this is the John Helms who has a brother Dave who I graduated from Hoover High with... if so, Id like to extend my deepest sympathies to Dave and the entire family. May time ease your pain... ❤
Bonnie Hage
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it
will be mailed to the family tomorrow.