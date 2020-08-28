1/
John Whitney Helms
1941 - 2019
In memory of John Whitney Helms.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Viewing
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Goodbody Mortuary
SEP
4
Burial
01:00 PM
Miramar Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Goodbody Mortuary
5027 El Cajon Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
6195821700
3 entries
August 22, 2020
We love you John. It was great knowing how good of a person you were. Rest in peace, Father.
Phil Worthington
Son
September 5, 2019
Rest in peace John and may God bless you. You will be missed by all your family and friends. Thank you so much for the time you shared with my family and me.
Phil Worthington
September 2, 2019
I believe this is the John Helms who has a brother Dave who I graduated from Hoover High with... if so, Id like to extend my deepest sympathies to Dave and the entire family. May time ease your pain... ❤
Bonnie Hage
Friend
