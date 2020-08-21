1/1
John Willard Fruin
John Willard Fruin
November 23, 1931 - May 25, 2020
VISTA
John Willard Fruin, age 88, passed away at home surrounded by family in Vista, CA on May 25, 2020. He was born November 23, 1931 in Sublette, IL to Percy and Nellie (Willard) Fruin. John married Patricia McCreery May 29, 1954 and earned his dentistry degree at Loyola University, Chicago (1959). He was an established dentist in West Hills for 38 years and, in partnership with his son Jeff, at Fruin Family Dentistry in Carlsbad for over 20 years.John taught us all to laugh, hug babies, love family, and appreciate each day. He loved growing tomatoes and orchids, horseracing, sports, and golfsharing golfing techniques and strolls across the fairways with his friends, children, and grandchildren.He is survived by wife, Patricia, children, John (Leanna) Fruin, Jeffrey (Johanna) Fruin, Janell (Eric) Nelson; grandchildren, Christian and Savannah Fruin; Sophia and Julia Nitti; Jeffrey, Christa (Rory) Weinell, Jessica, and Matthew Nelson; sisters, Pauline Leiferman, Florence Fruin, Maxine (Robert) Dearborn, and half-sister, Edith Whitney and a drove of adoring nieces and nephews, .He will be interred with full military honors at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego at a private ceremony on August 21, 2020.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 21, 2020.
