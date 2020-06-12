John Willett, Jr. June 5, 2020 Chula Vista John Willett, Jr. passed away on June 5, four days short of his 99th birthday. Following 31 years in the US Navy, he retired as a Lieutenant Commander before working several years in North Island as a civilian.John was known as a consummate volunteer, complete with a Volunteer-at-Large name badge. He volunteered at the Living Coast Discovery Center since its opening in 1986 as the Chula Vista Nature Interpretive Center and helped restore its dirt road access.John was the chair of the SR125 alignment committee and served eight years each on Chula Vista's Parks & Recreation and Planning Commissions. He worked tirelessly with Donovan Prison inmates for almost 20 years to clean trash and rubble from the Otay Valley Regional Park. Willett Grove was dedicated in 2009. John's image is on a monument donated by the Friends of the OVRP, welcoming hikers and bicyclists to its trails. John was a Bonita Optimists member and active in several other community groups. He loved wearing his red coat as an ambassador for the Chula Vista Chamber of Commerce and a USS Midway Museum shirt as one of the ship's first docents. John's wife Donna died in 1989, just prior to their 45th wedding anniversary. Survivors include his children Cheryl (Greg) and John (Ricki), five granddaughters, four great-grandchildren, his sister Phyllis and half-sister Carol.Donations in John's memory to the Living Coast Discovery Center are appreciated. 1000 Gunpowder Point Dr. Chula Vista, CA 91910 thelivingcoast.org
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 12, 2020.