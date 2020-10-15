John William Daffer

June 28, 1949 - July 9, 2020

San Diego

John William Daffer of San Diego, California, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 71 years of age. He finished his second fight with lung cancer; John died peacefully with family by his side. John was born in San Diego on June 28, 1949, to Fred and Ruth Daffer. He had a deep love for the beach, having spent his youth in Ocean Beach, it brought him great joy to spend time there with his children and grandchildren. His second love was creating hand-crafted replicas of ships from various eras from the USS Enterprise to the USS Monitor, the USS Constitution to the USS Merrimack, the HMS Essex, in addition to a fleet of World War II ships and multiple modern US naval ships. Several of his models were on display at the San Diego Air & Space Museum when it burned down. He had a passion for rebuilding and restoring old cars, particularly his yellow 1969 Ford Mustang Fastback. He would also spend hours talking about various sci-fi movies, from the cast to their special effects.John was preceded in death by his parents and by his brothers, Dan and Doug Daffer. He is survived by his wife, Deborah, his four children, Catherine, Carolyn, Brian and Tamara, along with "adopted" children Kevin, Krista, Tasha and Kathy, eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and his brother, Ran Daffer. People wishing to honor John's lifelong commitment to enjoying family, friends and life can send cards to PO Box 781584, Wichita, KS 67226. Those wishing to send donations, John's family would request you consider the USS Midway Museum, San Diego Air & Space Museum or the Lung Cancer Foundation of America.



