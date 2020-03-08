|
|
John William Haggerty December 8, 1929 - March 4, 2020 Carlsbad John William Haggerty III was welcomed to heaven on March 4, 2020 after a brief illness. John is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary, his children Patricia (Peter), John (Julie), Grace, Thomas (Jenny), Mary Ann, and Joseph (Odete), and his grandchildren Matthew, Kristen, Andrew, Elizabeth, Sara, James and Samuel. He was overjoyed at the recent addition of great-grandchildren Kelsey and Colin. His extended family included many nieces, nephews and cousins across the country. John Haggerty was born in Quantico, Virginia, to Juanita and John William Haggerty II, and was raised in the Marine Corps community as his father ran the Marine Corps base Post Exchange. During World War II, John completed high school at the age of 16 and enrolled in the Virginia Military Institute, Lexington, Virginia. Upon graduation, he was commissioned as an officer in the Marine Corps and served in post WWII Europe, Japan and Korea, proudly serving on the aircraft carrier Roosevelt. He later served in Washington DC where one of his assignments was providing protective services for President Eisenhower. While in DC, he met Mary Bala and they were married in Washington DC on February 4, 1956. Soon, a large family of six children followed the young Marine to duty stations in Virginia, California and Hawaii. During this time he was also deployed to Vietnam, and later was commander of the Marine Corps station at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. He retired from the Marine Corps at the rank of Colonel after almost 32 years of service. His sharp mind was not made for a quiet retirement. He completed an MBA program and became an Enrolled Agent before the IRS. He prepared taxes for hundreds of citizens in North San Diego County. He was also focused on his church community at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Carlsbad and the Serra Club which promotes vocations for the Church. John enjoyed exploring the outdoors, camping and fishing with the family in the desert and mountains of the West. He was a skilled amateur astronomer. John and Mary loved to dance at "Jazz in the Park" and shared their enthusiasm for music at these wonderful summer events. He joined the Sunset Strummers Ukulele Club and played percussion instruments at their events for schools and retirement homes. Services will be held March 19, 2020. Viewing will be at 9:00 am, Rosary at 9:30 am followed by Mass at 10:00 am with a reception to follow at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3821 Adams St., Carlsbad. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020