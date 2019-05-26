Resources More Obituaries for John Mullen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John William Mullen

John William Mullen August 11, 1943 - May 5, 2019 Carlsbad John William Mullen, devoted husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on May 5, 2019, at the age of 75.John was born in Mason City, Iowa to Joseph J. Mullen and Marguerite A. (nee Cooney) Mullen. His family moved to California in 1945 when he was two years of age. He attended Saint Brigid Catholic School in Pacific Beach, graduated from University of San Diego High School, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from San Diego State University. He went on to earn his Doctor of Jurisprudence degree in 1969 from Creighton University School of Law in Omaha, Nebraska.After law school, John returned to San Diego where he enjoyed a successful 47-year career culminating in the formation of the Law Offices of Mullen & Plummer. He was a member of the California State Board of Legal Specialization. He was well known and respected for his expertise in Workers' Compensation law, as well as all forms of Civil Litigation. Throughout his career he was dedicated to the fair and ethical treatment of his clients.John married Marci Pilcher in 1974 and together they raised six children: Amy, Joseph, Michael (who died in an auto accident at age 15), Jill, Michele, and Tim.One of his greatest joys was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved attending their ball games, giving them driving instructions, teaching them how to swim, watching their dance recitals, etc. John was a uniquely special man known for his kind/caring nature, generosity, humor, devotion to family, and unrelenting optimism. He had an incredible ability to connect with people on a personal level. When you spoke to him, he made you feel that you were all that mattered in that moment. Regardless of the situation, he made time for everyone. He was truly selfless, and gave all of himself to caring for those he loved. He found joy in the simple things in life, and had a rare ability to fully immerse himself in the moment. Upon learning of his passing, one of his dear friends said it best when he stated, "They broke the mold when they made John Mullen. The world was truly a better place with him in it." He was deeply loved and respected by his family and friends, and will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. John was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph J. and Marguerite A. Mullen; his son, Michael Mullen, and his sister, Mary Mullen Phillips, with whom he is now reunited. He is survived by his wife, Marci Mullen of Carlsbad, CA; his son, Joseph Mullen and wife, Morgan, of San Marcos, CA; his daughter, Amy Mullen of Carlsbad, CA; his daughter, Jill Howe and spouse, David of Minden, of Nevada; his daughter, Michelle Paine and spouse, Kenneth, of Alabama; son, Timothy Storevik, of Florida, and his brother, Thomas Mullen and wife, Sylvia of Santa Cruz, CA, as well as many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.A private family burial was held at El Camino Memorial Park. Remembrances may be made on their website. A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date. Donations in John's name can be made to the . Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 26, 2019