John William Zettner Jr. June 9, 1957 - December 23, 2019 San Diego John William Zettner Jr., age 62, went peacefully home to heaven on Monday, December 23, 2019. John was born on June 9, 1957 to parents John (Zeke) Zettner and Delores Zettner. John's life will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Louise Zettner, and his four children: Jennifer Kennady, Jonathan Zettner, Christina Caldwell and Brendan Ryan. Their spouses: Richard Kennady II, Jenna Zettner and Adam Caldwell; and five grandchildren: Alex, Hazel, Kai, Macey and Blake. John is also survived by his sister: Adriene Wiechert, spouse Tom Wiechert; and brother: William (Bill) Zettner. A Celebration of Life will be held in February 2020.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020