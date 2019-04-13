Johnny Louis Britton Sr. August 14, 1929 - March 24, 2019 SAN DIEGO Johnny was the third of 10 children born to Flotia and King Britton Sr. in Little Rock, Arkansas. Growing up in Hot Springs he was an industrious sort and started working at a young age. He enjoyed warming up race horses at the local track. He went on to work at local resorts before joining the US Navy. Mr. Britton served as Signalman, Quartermaster and Boatswain Mate and his awards include two Bronze Stars and National Service Medals for the Korean and Vietnam Wars before retiring honorably.It was while in the Navy that Johnny met his bride of 66 years, Rosa Pitt of Norfolk, VA. To this union were born Johnny Jr., Marlin and Prima Rose. After sea duty, being stationed around the world and living with his family in Naples, Italy, Johnny, Rosa and the boys settled down in San Diego. Johnny worked in Insurance and at Solar Turbines before branching out as a partner and then on his own as owner operator of Britton's Gulf Service Station on Imperial Ave in the seventies along with his family and Mechanics including Mr. George Robinson. Leading into the eighties Johnny ventured into the construction industry as owner operator of a dump truck forming Britton's Trucking. He hauled in many areas of San Diego County and took pleasure in seeing it all while driving. During the seventies and eighties Johnny was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Ezekiel Royal Arch Chapter of Masons, Guiding Light Lodge No. 7 and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 36.Johnny and Rosa continued to travel socially visiting family and friends during his retirement. He still loved driving and listening to jazz along the way. He also became a fixture at his friend Gary's Gas Station on Skyline Drive where many from the neighborhood would see, greet and speak to him regularly.Preceding Johnny are his parents, King and Flotie, Britton brothers; Howard, Arthur, Walter, King, Jr, Alphonso, Alonzo and Austin; Sisters Nellie Kilpatrick and Enola Parker.Johnny lived a loving, long, strong and resilient life and will be missed. Cherishing his memory are his wife, Rosa; Sons Johnny (Carole) of Riverside, CA and Marlin (Valerie) of Halethorpe, MD and daughter Prima Rose (Benjamin) of San Diego, CA; eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations in Johnny's memory may be made to the America (heart.org) or the ( ).Full Military Honors will be given at Miramar National Cemetery on Tuesday, April 16th at 1:30 pm. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary