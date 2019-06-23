Jonah P. Bud' Jones June 15, 1933 - June 2, 2019 San Diego Jonah P. "Bud" Jones, 85, of San Diego, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Bud was born on June 15, 1933, in Bryn Mawr, PA, to Jonah P. and Viola A. (Young) Jones. The Jones family lived in several communities throughout eastern Pennsylvania, including Ashland, where Bud graduated high school. Bud earned a B.S. in Civil Engineering from Penn State University in 1955, and, upon graduating, joined the Navy as an officer. While stationed at NAS North Island, Bud met nursing student Janet L. Johnson. They were married January 17, 1959, in the chapel at First Presbyterian Church, San Diego. The couple soon moved to Elmira, NY, but returned to San Diego in 1961. They purchased a home in newly developing Clairemont Mesa, and lived in the same home for 58 years. Over the course of his civil engineering career, Bud worked for the City and County of San Diego, the Port of San Diego, the City of El Cajon, and eventually retired from the private sector. Bud also remained active in the Naval Reserve Engineer Corps (Seabees) and retired as Captain. Bud was involved for many years with Boy Scout Troop 15 in San Diego, and enjoyed camping and hiking with the troop. For more than 30 years, Bud faithfully attended a weekly men's Bible study. He had been a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church, San Diego, and most recently attended Emmanuel Faith Community Church (Escondido). Bud is survived by his wife of 60 years, Janet; three children, David (Kathie) of San Diego, Craig (Holly) of Surprise, AZ, and Daniel (Carolee) of Deeth, NV; 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Bud was preceded in death by great-granddaughter, Amelia Grace Jones. A service celebrating Bud's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, at First Presbyterian Church, San Diego. Memorial donations may be made in Bud's honor to Boy Scout Troop 15 (www.troop15sdic.org). Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from June 23 to June 24, 2019