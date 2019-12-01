|
Jorge E Leon December 24, 1926 - November 4, 2019 San Diego Jorge E. Leon 92, of San Diego, CA, passed away on November 4, 2019, at Sharp Grossmont Hospital after a very brief illness. He was predeceased by his wife of 52 years Ines Leon. He was born in Santiago, Chile and he and his wife and children immigrated to the United States and settled in San Diego, where they raised their children and where he worked as a maintenance engineer. He was very lucky to find love again and is survived by his current wife Lourdes Leon; daughter Loreto (Lori) and her husband John Newhart, son Juan Leon and his wife Sharon and son Pedro Leon and his wife Kazumi, four grandchildren; Christopher and his partner Nicole, Kelli and her husband David and Michael and Marco and a great grandson, Avery who was the apple of his eye, a niece and nephew and their families. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday December 7th, 10 AM at Holy Trinity Church, 405 Ballard St, El Cajon, CA 92019 followed by a reception from 11:30 - 2:00 P.M. at his daughter's home 9793 Marky Way, La Mesa, CA 91941. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to National Foundation for Autism Research at 9815 Carroll Canyon Rd #203, San Diego, CA 92131
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019