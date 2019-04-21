Home

Jos de Jesus Chuy' Gonzlez Bonita Jos de Jesus Gonzlez, age 82, of Bonita, CA, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019. Jesus was born May 12, 1936 in Jalostotitln, Jalisco, Mexico. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Rita, and their 5 children, Theresa Gonzlez, Michael Gonzlez (Jessica), Peter Gonzlez (Karla), Dominique Grey (Justin) and Jos de Jesus Gonzlez, Jr. He is also survived by his 9 grandchildren: Noa Lucie, Sophia, Eli, Joaquin, Coco, Sienna, Lola, Koa and Alex. May 12, 1936 - April 8, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019
