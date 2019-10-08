|
|
Jose Rosa Arballo August 30, 1929 - October 2, 2019 Chula Vista Jose Arballo was born on August 30, 1929, in San Ignacio, Baja California, and met the love of his life, Armandina, in Cabo San Lucas. They were married in 1950. Jose was a commercial tuna fisherman and the couple eventually settled in Chula Vista. Jose became a tuna boat captain Commodore, Cabrillo and Kukulkan and they retired in 1987 to Cabo San Lucas, where Jose was the owner/general manager of the Vagabundos Del Mar Recreational Vehicle Park. After fighting illness for several years, Mayina passed away in 2002. Jose continued to successfully operate the Vagabundos Del Mar for years until it was closed last year. Jose continued to live a full life both in Mexico and Chula Vista. Jose is survived by three sisters: Juana Lily Alvarado of Santiago, Baja California, Josefina Cota of Cabo San Lucas and Maria Rosalva Arballo of New Mexico; daughters Eva Amador and husband Pablo, Rose Williams and husband Larry, Hindeliza Flores and husband George, Josefina Garrett, Ana Banuelos and husband Joe, and Maria Susanna White and husband David; and son Jose Arballo Jr. and wife Tammy; 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 8, 2019