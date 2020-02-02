Home

Josefina Caravaca Trujillo Obituary
Josefina Caravaca Trujillo 1930 - 2020 San Diego Josefina was born in Argentina on October 2, 1930. Her academic achievements brought her to the University of Kansas, where with scholarship honors she earned her doctorate. While a student at the University, she met Stephen Michael Trujillo. They were married in 1955 and moved to California. She worked as head of the Cardiovascular Lab at Scripps Clinic and Research Foundation in La Jolla and he worked as a physicist at the Space Science Laboratory of General Dynamics Astronautics in San Diego. Along with her loving husband Steve, who passed away in 2014, Josefina will be greatly missed by her many dear friends. She will be remembered for her wit, her humor, and her kind and gentle spirit. Memorial service will be on February 4,2020 at 11am, 5931 Bellevue Ave., La Jolla, CA 92037-7315,
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020
