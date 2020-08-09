Joseph Addesso

March 15, 1926 - July 30, 2020

San Diego

At 94 years young, Joe Addesso passed away at his home on July 30, 2020, as a result of advanced coronary disease. He was born in Brooklyn, NY, but was raised in San Diego, attending McKinley Elementary, Roosevelt Jr. High, and Hoover High School (class of 44). After serving two years in the Navy, he began a 36-year career with Safeway Stores. He was fortunate enough to enjoy a long, healthy, and active life after retirement.It was at a small Safeway in Normal Heights that Joe met Joan, the love of his life, and began their 62 years together. After carrying out her grocery order of a single half-gallon of milk, he managed to get a date, and their love story began. Joe and Joan enjoyed years of traveling with friends, camping in their RV, family vacations, and cruises.After retiring in 1984, he served as President of both the Safeway Retirees' and UFCW 135 Retirees' Clubs. He enjoyed planning luncheons and organizing numerous trips and functions with his fellow club members, including trips to the casino in Laughlin, Padres games, picnics, and more. These activities meant the world to him and provided him with life-long friendships. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge 168 for 72 years, becoming a member at age 21 under the sponsorship of his father, Carmine. His sense of humor guaranteed him a spot on the stage wherever he went. He was small of stature but big of heart, and he never met a stranger he couldn't charm with his wit and good humor. He loved his family more than anything. He is survived by Joan, his wife of 60 years, his children, Ken Addesso (Patty), Lorrie Ball (Roger), and Denise Addesso (Michael Clark). He has six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.We will miss his great sense of humor, his love for his family, and the support he always showed all of us. Holidays will not be the same without his joyous laughter and his amazing deviled eggs. No services are planned due to COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Elks Lodge 168 Scholarship Fund.



