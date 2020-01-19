|
|
Joseph Angelo Lucia December 5, 1926 - January 7, 2020 Poway Joseph Angelo Lucia was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on December 5, 1926. He died January 7, 2020, at the age of 94. "Papa Joe," moved to Poway, California, in 1959 where he instantly became well known for his and wife, Rita's (deceased), founding involvement in St. Michaels Catholic Church. From the day he moved to Poway, Joe Lucia involved himself in the community, volunteering with organizations such as the Poway Lions Club, Poway Pop Warner and the Poway High School Boosters Club. Joe was best known throughout San Diego as Coach Lucia, a very successful high school football coach touching thousands of young lives with his mantra "Faith, Family and Football" and boasting a winning record that brought him scores of trophies and highly revered CIF Championships. Joe Lucia was most proud of his 26 years in the U.S. Navy Submarine Service, followed by over two decades with the City of Poway Water District. He was an icon in the community, brought joy to everyone with whom he crossed paths and was loved by all. He is survived by his loving children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorial Mass, Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 15526 Pomerado Rd., Poway, CA, 92064, at 10:45 am; Entombment and Military Funeral Honors Service at El Camino Memorial Park & Cemetery, 5600 Carroll Canyon Rd., San Diego, CA, at 2:00 pm In lieu of flowers please consider donating in Joseph's name to St. Michael's Catholic Church "Preserve the Legacy" fund.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020