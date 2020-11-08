Joseph Anton 'Joe' Nyiri
May 24, 1937 - October 27, 2020
San Diego
Joseph Anton "Joe" Nyiri passed away on October 27, 2020. He was born and raised in Racine, Wisconsin and graduated from William Horlick High School. In 1962, Joe arrived in San Diego armed with degrees in Art and Education from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. He quickly made a name for himself in the local art scene as he created Modernist, inventive metal sculptures. He earned a reputation as one of the area's top sculptors.Joe also held positions of teacher/art consultant with the San Diego Unified School District, was an art instructor at the San Diego Zoo and the S.D. Zoo Safari Park for over 45 years, and at local public libraries. Nyiri was comfortable with a variety of media including drawing, painting, sculpture, and using found objects in his work. He was represented by Orr's Gallery in San Diego for many years. Joe was the consummate observer. All things seemed worthy of his wonder. His delight with the world was contagious!Survivors include his wife, Melissa, numerous family members, many wonderful friends, and thousands of former students.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations may be
made in Joe's memory to "Doctors Without Borders
."
"What Constitutes
Success"
By Bessie Anderson
Stanley (1904)He has achieved success who has lived well, laughed often and loved much;who has gained the respect of intelligent men and the love of little children;who has filled his niche and accomplished his task;who has left the world better than he found it, whether by an improved poppy, a perfect poem, or a rescued soul;who has never lacked appreciation of earth's beauty or failed to express it;who has always looked for the best in others and given them the best he had;whose life was an inspiration;whose memory a benediction.