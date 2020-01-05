|
Joseph Arsene La Plante September 29, 1941 - December 31, 2019 San Diego Joseph Arsene La Plante passed away on December 31, 2019, after a brave battle with cancer. Born in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, Joe moved to San Diego when he was 9 years old and graduated from Chula Vista High School (Class of '59). After graduating from San Diego State University, Joe was a CPA for over 45 years, starting at Touche Ross and retiring from RSM McGladrey. Joe loved traveling with his family and enjoyed playing racquetball. An avid football fan, Joe, and his wife Clara hosted a legendary Super Bowl party at their home for 39 years. Joe also served as commissioner for a fantasy football league he started with his friends over 40 years ago. Joe was a loving husband and father and is survived by Clara, his wife of 53 years; his daughter, Michelle (Holden Triplett), and son, Michael (Jackie La Plante). He was blessed with 5 grandchildren. A celebration of Joe's life will be held at ZLAC Rowing Club from 1-4 PM on January 17. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Moms Demand Action at support.momsdemandaction.org/fundraiser/2547604
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020