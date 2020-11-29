Joseph C. 'Sef' Torres
August 26, 1917 - November 13, 2020
San Diego
Joseph Torres 'Sef', age 103, died peacefully at home on November 13, 2020. Sef is survived by his loving wife Darill Torres, his children, Richard Torres, Tricia Martinez and Joseph (Joe) Torres, his grandchildren, Krissy, Richie, Andre, Bianca, Ella and Will and his great grandchildren Kara, Max, Mason and Mateo.Sef is a true American success story, born from a union of a Mexican immigrant and a native American. Sef's father, Rafael, migrated to Arizona in 1913 where he met Sef's mother, Anita, a Maricopa Indian. Sef had one sister who was 4 years older than he and was born blind.When Sef was five years old his father became ill with tuberculosis, and the family moved to San Bernardino to be near a clinic. When Sef's father passed away only a month later his family was left homeless. Sef's mother remarried, and the family moved to Chino where they lived in a labor camp. Sef worked in the fields and will tell you that the "back-breaking work was character building and made him a better person."Sef did not start school until he was seven years old. At that time, he went to a segregated school in Chino. In 5th grade his teachers discovered his baritone singing voice and he joined the choir. Because of Sef's excellence in sports and singing he was invited to enroll in the all-white school where he became quite the sports hero.In high school, Sef's athletic and singing abilities began to compete. He was the star player of both the basketball and baseball teams and by 9th grade he was singing at recitals and weddings. Sef was also recruited by the Mexican Players known as "The Little Theater of Padua Hills." During that time, he continued to work the crop fields.Sef graduated high school in 1937, lettering in 5 sports. He attended Riverside Junior College in 1938-1940. In 1940 he was recruited by San Diego State to play basketball under Coach Morrie Gros and baseball under Coach Charlie Smith. Sef was the last surviving member of the 1941 SDSU National Championship Basketball team. Sef joined the Army in 1941 as a member of the 7th Division Signal Corps and at one period served under the command of General George Patton. In 1949, after traveling abroad with the Army, Sef returned home to San Diego to complete his education at SDSU and later received his Master's degree at the University of Southern California.Sef always believed that education was the road to success, so upon college graduation he was employed by the Sweetwater Union High School District. There he served as a teacher, counselor, vice principal and principal at Southwest Junior High. In 1970 Sef opened Montgomery High School, with an enrollment of 2200 students, he became the first Hispanic principle in the district.In 1978 Sef retired from the Sweetwater Union High School District and became a supervisor for school administration credential candidates at SDSU. In 1982 he returned to school and received a degree in financial planning. Sef served as the LT Governor of Kiwanis as well as serving in the California Retired Teachers Association as President of the South Bay Association. Not only did Sef play AAA baseball for the Padres but he was also an active player in senior softball, winning 4 national titles in the 80 and over division. Sef began running half marathons at the age of 61 and continued to exercise at Mission Bay well into his 100s.At the age of 81, Sef retired. He took on a board seat at the San Diego Hall of Champions and in 2010 was inducted into the Hall of Champions with the Bob Breitbard Meritorious Achievement Award. Sef, along with the 1941 SDSU National Championship Basketball team, was also inducted into the SDSU Athletics Hall of Fame.In 2012 Sweetwater High School District named the new Montgomery High School Library/Media Center the Joseph C. Torres Library/Media Center in recognition of Sef's decades of service to the students and community. Sef's life has been comprised of devotion to his family, high principle work ethics, dedication to education, service to his country, and being a good citizen. Sef maintained everlasting friendships and inspired others through example with athletics and education at the forefront.Sef was an inspiration to all who knew him. His calm demeanor and thoughtful advice were valued and sought out by many. Sef spent many hours mentoring and motivating friends and family, young and old. He found happiness in time spent with his family and looked forward to his many walks along Mission Bay, topping his days off with a margarita and, of course, watching any and all sports. Sef's dedication to life was seen in both his many great accomplishments and his simple daily life. Staying socially, mentally, and physically active was his driving force. Sef will be missed deeply by all who knew him. Donations may be sent in honor of Sef to The Joseph C. "Sef" Torres Memorial Student Athlete Endowed Scholarship Fund at SDSU. To donate online please visit: campaign.sdsu.edu/Torres