Joseph Charles Worley San Diego Joseph Charles Worley was born in York, Pennsylvania. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Gayle Anne Worley, and his son, Jess Alan Worley. He is survived by his daughter, Elaine Chadwick, her husband, Bart, his son, Daniel Worley; three grandchildren, Matthew Chadwick, and his wife Gail, Charlotte Citron, and her husband, Connor, and Leah Worley. He is also survived by his sister, Sarah Reichley. Joseph grew up in rural Pennsylvania, where he enjoyed training hunting dogs and duck hunting. Joseph served eight years in the U.S. Air Force where he worked as a weatherman, and received recognition for 500 weather observations without error. After his stint in the Air Force Joseph went to Temple University, where he graduated with a degree in pharmacology. Upon graduating, Joseph moved his family to San Diego, where they lived in Point Loma. Joseph worked as a pharmacist for many years at the Pacific Beach Thrifty, where he made friends with most of the people in the community. Later he worked at the Ocean Beach Rite Aid, to the delight of many of the locals. Joseph was an avid hunter, fisherman, and later, surfer. He was also an expert bird watcher, and participated in the Audubon Christmas Bird Count. We love and miss you, dear father. November 12, 1933 - June 28, 2020



