1/1
Joseph Charles Worley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Charles Worley San Diego Joseph Charles Worley was born in York, Pennsylvania. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Gayle Anne Worley, and his son, Jess Alan Worley. He is survived by his daughter, Elaine Chadwick, her husband, Bart, his son, Daniel Worley; three grandchildren, Matthew Chadwick, and his wife Gail, Charlotte Citron, and her husband, Connor, and Leah Worley. He is also survived by his sister, Sarah Reichley. Joseph grew up in rural Pennsylvania, where he enjoyed training hunting dogs and duck hunting. Joseph served eight years in the U.S. Air Force where he worked as a weatherman, and received recognition for 500 weather observations without error. After his stint in the Air Force Joseph went to Temple University, where he graduated with a degree in pharmacology. Upon graduating, Joseph moved his family to San Diego, where they lived in Point Loma. Joseph worked as a pharmacist for many years at the Pacific Beach Thrifty, where he made friends with most of the people in the community. Later he worked at the Ocean Beach Rite Aid, to the delight of many of the locals. Joseph was an avid hunter, fisherman, and later, surfer. He was also an expert bird watcher, and participated in the Audubon Christmas Bird Count. We love and miss you, dear father. November 12, 1933 - June 28, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved