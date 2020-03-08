|
Joseph Contasti, M.D. February 16, 2020 San Diego Dr. Joseph Contasti, aka Doc or Doc Joe, died February 16, 2020 after a short illness. He was 95 years old. Doc was a hardworking, intelligent, gregarious individual whose journey positively impacted many. His story started in Racine, Wisconsin, where he was born as one of five children to his parents who had emigrated from Italy. Though they didn't have a lot of money, they all worked hard as a family to provide for themselves and instilled in Doc a work ethic and appreciation for what is truly important that would stay with him throughout his life. When Doc was about ten his father died from pneumonia. Doc witnessed at a young age the devastation caused by illness, and the experience sparked his aspiration to become a physician even though this seemed an impossible dream for a child growing up during the Depression. Doc enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force at 18, and would soon be thrown into the turmoil of WWII. He became a bombardier on a B-17 and flew several missions over Europe. He survived the war, and found his chance to pursue his education. He returned to Madison, Wisconsin, to attend college and medical school while his mother and extended family made their way to settle in Little Italy, San Diego. While attending the University his story collided with Austra, the love of his life who would be his wife for 68 years until her death in 2019. Austra had recently emigrated from Latvia as a displaced person from the war in Europe. They were married in 1951, and soon their son Thomas was born. Doc finished medical school, and the young family moved to San Diego to join the rest of his family. His daughter Diana was then born completing their family. Doc finished his residency in San Diego, started his medical practice in Spring Valley, and helped establish Grossmont Hospital. He had a busy and successful practice for decades where he was able to realize his aspirations to positively care for the health and well being of his fellow man. He reluctantly retired in 1992 to care for his own health. Next to family, helping people feel better was one of the greatest passions of his life. He established a scholarship for medical students at the University of Wisconsin to give back to the school that had helped him grow on his own journey, and start the story of the next generation that would follow in his footsteps. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping, and spent many hours riding horseback with family and friends. He had a ranch where he raised cattle and pigs, and enjoyed the physical labor and solace. He and Austra moved to a property where they could have horses and livestock, and grow a spacious garden. He was full of pearls of wisdom and words to live by that will always be with us. Doc lived a long and full life. He loved his children and their families including grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and would brighten all with a song just for them. He is also survived by a brother, Sam, and many nieces and nephews. His story comes to a peaceful and fulfilled end in San Diego surrounded by those who love him. His journey helped a lot of people, and left the world a better place.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020