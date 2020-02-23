|
|
Joseph Daniel Curtis December 25, 1931 - February 9, 2020 El Cajon He was born to Earl and Thelma Curtis in Independence, MO. As an adult, he came to San Diego. He served in the US Navy. Afterwards, he owned and operated a successful floor covering business, where he worked until his retirement.He is survived by two sons, Dennis G. Curtis and Joseph Paul Curtis; two daughters, Denise Caramagna and Carolyn Curtis, ten grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.A memorial reception will be at Pathways Community Church, 2010 Carlton Hills Blvd., Santee, CA 92971, on February 27th, at 3pm.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020