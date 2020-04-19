|
|
Joseph Frank Barta August 29, 1940 - March 20, 2020 San Diego On March 20, 2020, at 11:11am, the world lost a man who was loved and admired by many. Joseph Frank Barta was born in San Diego on August 29, 1940, to Joseph and Edna Barta. He attended San Diego High School.From a young age, he worked in his father's grocery stores, Servall Markets. Joe's life long career and passion was real estate and development.During his life, he took the time to mentor many people and changed many lives. Joe's life was full of legendary adventures and stories that could fill a very entertaining book. His stories will be told by many for years to come. He is dearly loved and survived by his wife, Sharon, and his children, Cameo, Lee, Jason, and wife, Stephanie, his brother, Jim, and wife, Jeanie, grandson, Brady; stepsons, Jeremy, and Jonathan, and family members Sharon, Karalyn, and Christine. He passed at home, which was his request, surrounded by his family. His wishes were to have a big party and or a drunken brawl, which will be held at a later date, hopefully near his 80th birthday. Details to follow. Hope to see you there:)
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020