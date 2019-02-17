Joseph Frank Sardo May 6, 1929 - February 13, 2019 San Diego Beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Joseph passed away in his home surrounded by his family at 89 years old. Born in Gloucester, MA, Joseph moved with his parents, Salvatore & Antoinette Sardo, to San Diego in 1935. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He became a tuna fisherman at the young age of 16 before changing careers to open Napoleone Pizza House in 1958 until retiring at the age of 65. He was an usher at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church for many years, president of the Mazara del Vallo Club, and member of the V.F.W. and American Legion. Joseph is survived by his loving wife Mary of 64 years, their five children Salvatore, Antoinette (Shannon), Frank (Amy), Joseph (Anabela), and Anthony (Iolanda), 14 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and sisters Rosalie Camarda and Francis DiLanzo. Rosary and funeral mass will be held Wednesday, February 20th, at 9:00am, at Our Lady of the Rosary Church and laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joseph's name to Our Lady of the Rosary Church or The Elizabeth Hospice. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary