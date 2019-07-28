|
|
Joseph G. Vickers 1931 - 2019 Coronado Jerry Vickers, a retired Navy pilot, commercial airline pilot, husband, father, and fitness expert, died peacefully on July 4th ever the patriot at his home of 50 years in Coronado from metastatic prostate cancer. He was 88. Born in Brooklyn, New York, Jerry graduated in 1953 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York. He went immediately into flight training and earned his wings in Pensacola, Florida. In 1963, after 10 years of service in the Navy, Jerry embarked on a three-decade career as a commercial airline pilot for Pacific Southwest Airlines (PSA, and later USAir). Ever passionate about his profession, the longtime captain described his work in the air with elegant simplicity: "Best view in the world. Best job in the world." Following the airline's mandatory retirement at age 60, Jerry became a certified personal trainer. He started Club 55, a strength training class for people 55 and older at Coronado Hospital's Motion Center. He also taught indoor cycling at various gyms around San Diego and Coronado, and his remarkable athleticism into his eighties inspired a loyal following in his rigorous classes. His volunteer efforts included work as a docent on the U.S.S. Midway, where he amassed nearly 3600 hours of service, education, and engagement with the public. Of the many areas on the ship where he shared his knowledge, his favorite centered on the catapults. "He was a joy to work with; he was a joy to fly with," said Rear Adm. Kenneth "Pete" Pettigrew, a Midway docent and former PSA pilot. "He was very highly thought of by everybody."Jerry Vickers is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sandra Vickers, of Coronado, daughters Annie Vickers, of Lancaster, Ohio, Katherine Nichols, of Los Angeles, and Susan Whiting, of Dallas, as well as six grandchildren, all of whom continue to look to him as a role model. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, at Sacred Heart Church at 655 C Ave. in Coronado. In his memory, donations to the U.S.S. Midway Museum or Sacred Heart Church in Coronado would be appreciated.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 28, 2019