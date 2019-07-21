|
Joseph Kevin' Govea December 20, 1956 - July 11, 2019 New Branufels, TX Joseph "Kevin" Govea, 62, a California native, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 in New Braunfels, Texas, surrounded by his family. Born on December 20, 1956 in Oakdale, California, he was the son of the late Joseph Roger Govea and Margaret Ann Davies Govea.Kevin is survived by his caring wife, Deborah, children David with his partner Diana Vays and Mark, four brothers and their wives, and 12 nieces and nephews and their young families. Preceding him in death was his sister Suzanna in 2003, his father Joe in 2007, and his mother Margaret in 2012.A memorial service will be held at a later date. For the full obituary and to find out more or leave the family a message, please go to rememberkevin.com
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 21, 2019