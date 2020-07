Sending our deepest sympathy on your great loss to all your family. We were so sorry to hear of Kevin's passing. We so remember all the good times with your family and how much all the Govea's meant to us. May he rest in peace in the arms of Our Lord. God bless all your family at this difficult time. With love and prayers, Mary and Ed Sai, Turlock, CA

Ed & Mary Sai

Family Friend