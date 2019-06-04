Home

Joseph H. McEachron October 26, 1953 - May 3, 2019 Carlsbad Joe passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 3, 2019 after a short illness. He was born on October 26, 1953 in San Francisco to Richard and Juliette McEachron. Joe earned his Bachelor's of Science in Mathematics from UC Davis. He later earned his Master's degree in Education from Point Loma Nazarene University. Joe worked over 40 years in education, with the majority of it as a math teacher at Mt. Carmel High School. Most recently, Joe was a director for the Poway Federation of Teachers. He was married to Jenise McEachron, his high school sweetheart, for 38 years. He is survived by his wife Jenise, sons Patrick and Andrew, daughter Michelle, brother John, sister Jenell, and mother Juliette. Joe loved hiking, running, coaching and photography. A celebration of life in his honor will be held Saturday, June 8th at 10:30 AM at the Mt. Carmel High School Preforming Arts Center.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 4, 2019
