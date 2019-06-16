|
Joseph H. Joey' Myers, Jr. Carlsbad Joey Myers Jr, 64, of Oceanside passed away June 8, 2019. A native of Portland, Oregon, he moved to San Diego County in 1972. A businessman and expert in auto and home sound and security systems, he owned Precision Auto Sound in Carlsbad, Escondido, and San Diego. Joey was a longtime volunteer at Encinitas and Oceanside Senior Citizen Centers. He bridged the technology gap between seniors and their phones and enjoyed working picture puzzles with his friends.He was predeceased by his mother, Mabel Myers; and is survived by his father, Joseph H. Myers, Sr. of Carlsbad, and his sister, Carolyn Myers of Santa Rosa.Mr. Myers chose to be an organ donor. The family suggests donations to Lifesharing Donate Life Organization, 7436 Mission Valley Road, San Diego, CA 92108.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 16, 2019