Joseph H. Myers Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In memory of Joseph H. Myers Jr..

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 19, 2019
I am so sorry to hear of Joey's passing. He lived 2 doors away in Portland and we were friends as young children. God bless.
Teri Burtis
June 19, 2019
Losing someone that we love never comes easy.
It is truly heartbreaking. May God's promises in
Isaiah 65:17 comfort and help you.
June 17, 2019
Joey, you and your family are wrapped up in so many of my childhood memories...camping, sailing, driving down the coast with dogs, cats, and too many people in one car...
Your heart for others is unsurpassed.
Missing you and your beautiful mother.
Diane Byrnes
June 16, 2019
Wish we had gotten together before you left us. But you left a wonderful gift.
Becci Cunningham
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved