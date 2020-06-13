I am so sorry to hear of Joey's passing. He lived 2 doors away in Portland and we were friends as young children. God bless.
Teri Burtis
June 19, 2019
Losing someone that we love never comes easy. It is truly heartbreaking. May God's promises in Isaiah 65:17 comfort and help you.
June 17, 2019
Joey, you and your family are wrapped up in so many of my childhood memories...camping, sailing, driving down the coast with dogs, cats, and too many people in one car... Your heart for others is unsurpassed. Missing you and your beautiful mother.
Diane Byrnes
June 16, 2019
Wish we had gotten together before you left us. But you left a wonderful gift.
Becci Cunningham
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate
content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others to add their own memories and condolences.
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.