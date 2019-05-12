Joseph John Slobodny April 19, 1927 - May 6, 2019 Escondido Joseph John Slobodny, passed away on May 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at his home in Escondido.Joseph was born in Stanton, Nebraska, on April 19, 1927, to Fred and Marie Slobodny, the youngest of their three children. He lived a rural life and spent much time outdoors hunting and fishing. Joe was patriotic and at just 17, joined the US Navy to fight in World War II. He served for 23 years and in three wars. He earned a Bronze Star during the Vietnam War. He loved traveling the world and most enjoyed the years spent teaching at the 32nd Street naval base in San Diego.Joe retired as a lieutenant and went on to work for the city of Escondido as a head electrician for 15 years and then retired, remaining in Escondido.Joe met his wife and soul mate, Joanne Duryea in Lexington, Nebraska, in 1949. They were married in 1951 and enjoyed 58 wonderful years together.After raising their children, they spent much time together traveling in their 5th wheel, attending many musical venues, especially Dixieland and the barbershop of which they both were members, plays, and musicals. Joe always had a huge garden and an annual event at their home for years was their Corn Party with many friends and family in attendance. Joe was an athlete and enjoyed golfing, fishing and playing league doubles tennis with his best friend, Steve Hoffa. He also loved to watch sports and was a huge Charger and Padre fan. They raised six children together, as they moved nine times around the country during his Navy career. His children fondly remember him as a dad that could fix anything, encouraged them in all their endeavors, gave them his unconditional love, and instilled a love of nature in them all. They all have fond memories of family camping trips exploring beautiful places, fishing, and hiking. He often said that Nature was his religion.Joe and Joanne settled in Escondido, and over the years their home became the central gathering place for their 6 children and their families. They all have such fond memories of times spent together for holidays and special occasions. Much of it spent on their large, wonderful porch sitting on the porch swing Joe had made, overlooking their property.Joe was a beloved husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne; his son, Joseph John Slobodny, Jr., and son-in-law, Sid Rhodes. He is survived by his daughters, Debbie Williams (Stu), Barbara Slobodny (Barb), Terri Rhodes, and Mary Slobodny (Deb), and son, Paul Slobodny (Mack); grandchildren, John and Marissa Williams, Trevor Slobodny (Renae), and Ruby Manchester (Jason); great-grandchildren, Pierce and Cali Manchester and daughter-in-law, Eleanore Slobodny. Also, his later in life love, Jackie Koenig whom he spent a wonderful 10 years enjoying shared family, hundreds of plays, good food, and laughter.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the San Diego Audubon Society at 4010 Morena Blvd., San Diego, CA 92117, or sandiegoaudubon.org in memory of Joseph Slobodny. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 12, 2019