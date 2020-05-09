Joe and Joanne Slobodny were two of my best friends, how lucky I was to meet

Joanne in 1964 in Sweet Adelines, the first year the Chorus won First place, and Mr. Joe, I always called him, was always in the audience for every show or performance. Our families became good friends over many years. and I miss their friendship terribly. Two extraordinary people who brought music, fun and love to my life. The singers and ringers, the love of barbershop harmony,and camping brought us together for so many years. Who can ever forget the corn parties at their home, so very special. Rest in peace dear loyal friends.

Barbara Dunphy