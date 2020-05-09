Joseph John Slobodny
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In memory of Joseph John Slobodny.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 12, 2019
Joe and Joanne Slobodny were two of my best friends, how lucky I was to meet
Joanne in 1964 in Sweet Adelines, the first year the Chorus won First place, and Mr. Joe, I always called him, was always in the audience for every show or performance. Our families became good friends over many years. and I miss their friendship terribly. Two extraordinary people who brought music, fun and love to my life. The singers and ringers, the love of barbershop harmony,and camping brought us together for so many years. Who can ever forget the corn parties at their home, so very special. Rest in peace dear loyal friends.
Barbara Dunphy
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved