Joseph L. Finnerty April 4, 1933 - January 20, 2020 Rancho Bernardo Called to his rest on January 20, 2020, Msgr. Joseph L. Finnerty passed peacefully at Nazareth House after a short period in hospice care.Son of James and Penelope Finnerty, Monsignor was born in Castleconnor, County Sligo, Ireland on April 4, 1933.He entered All Hallows College Seminary in Dublin in 1951 and was ordained on June 16, 1957 by Most Rev. Moynihan, Bishop of Kerry.Ordained for the Diocese of San Diego Msgr. Finnerty served as Associate Pastor at Sacred Heart Parish in Ocean Beach, St. Francis de Sales in Riverside, St. John of the Cross in Lemon Grove, St. Therese in San Diego, and as Pastor at St. Thomas Indian Mission in Fort Yuma, Queen of Angels in Idyllwild; Founding Pastor of Resurrection Parish in Escondido, and Pastor of St. Michael's Church in Poway. He was named Honorary Prelate in 1985 by Pope Saint John Paul II.Monsignor Finnerty retired in 2001 and resided in Rancho Bernardo, while continuing to offer service at St. Michael Parish in Poway.Predeceased by his brother, Brendan Finnerty, Msgr. Joseph Finnerty is survived by his sister, Maureen (Finnerty) Feeney; his brother, Sean Finnerty; his sister-in-law, Josephine Finnerty, and his nieces and nephews, all who reside in Ireland. He will also be sadly missed by his loyal and faithful friends.All of us who knew Monsignor Finnerty are confident that upon his arrival at the Pearly Gates, God rendered the ultimate accolade: "Well done, good and faithful servant." His legacy, faith, and presence lives on through each of us. Visitation and Vigil Service will be celebrated at St. Michael's Church, Poway on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 7:00PM.The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10:30AM at St. Michael's Church, Poway and Internment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery at 2:00PM.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Michael's School, Poway and St. Vincent De Paul San Diego.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020