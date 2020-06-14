Joseph Louis DeVico 1938 - 2020 San Diego It is with great sadness we regret to announce the passing of our eldest brother, Joe, on June 9, 2020. In his 82 years, Joe led his life on his terms, bringing his wry sense of humor and quirky take on the world around him to his friends and family members in always lively conversations over coffee, dinners, and at family and social gatherings.Born in Brooklyn, NY, to Adelina and Ceasar James DeVico, Joe was the eldest of seven siblings. He was preceded in death by brother, James and sisters, Linda and Elena. He is survived by his three younger brothers, Anthony, Ralph and Dennis, along with sisters-in-law, Shirley, JoAnn and Joya, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. After serving in the peace-time air force, Joe returned to his native Long Island where he lived for all but the last eight years of his life. He worked in the aerospace industry for a time, before becoming a lay-gym teacher for the local Catholic church in his LI hometown. Upon retiring from that position, Joe continued working with parents and their children as a private gymnastics instructor, while also driving schools buses.Joe moved to San Diego and quickly joined the congregation at Our Mother of Confidence R.C. Church in University City. He was a devout member of that congregation, attending weekly masses and participating in social events regularly. He joined his group of Starbucks' friends nearly every day, discussing a variety of topics and trading stories of their armed forces experiences. He lived the last few months of his life with brother, Dennis in Las Vegas. Following private services in Las Vegas, Joe will be interred at Miramar National Cemetery. No formal services are planned at this time, due to the current health restrictions. Those wishing to honor Joe may send contributions to the American Lung Association.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.