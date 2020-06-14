Joseph Louis DeVico
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Louis DeVico 1938 - 2020 San Diego It is with great sadness we regret to announce the passing of our eldest brother, Joe, on June 9, 2020. In his 82 years, Joe led his life on his terms, bringing his wry sense of humor and quirky take on the world around him to his friends and family members in always lively conversations over coffee, dinners, and at family and social gatherings.Born in Brooklyn, NY, to Adelina and Ceasar James DeVico, Joe was the eldest of seven siblings. He was preceded in death by brother, James and sisters, Linda and Elena. He is survived by his three younger brothers, Anthony, Ralph and Dennis, along with sisters-in-law, Shirley, JoAnn and Joya, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. After serving in the peace-time air force, Joe returned to his native Long Island where he lived for all but the last eight years of his life. He worked in the aerospace industry for a time, before becoming a lay-gym teacher for the local Catholic church in his LI hometown. Upon retiring from that position, Joe continued working with parents and their children as a private gymnastics instructor, while also driving schools buses.Joe moved to San Diego and quickly joined the congregation at Our Mother of Confidence R.C. Church in University City. He was a devout member of that congregation, attending weekly masses and participating in social events regularly. He joined his group of Starbucks' friends nearly every day, discussing a variety of topics and trading stories of their armed forces experiences. He lived the last few months of his life with brother, Dennis in Las Vegas. Following private services in Las Vegas, Joe will be interred at Miramar National Cemetery. No formal services are planned at this time, due to the current health restrictions. Those wishing to honor Joe may send contributions to the American Lung Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved