Joseph M. Dziensuwski July 22, 1947 - February 6, 2020 San Diego Joe Dziensuwski, of San Diego, passed away on February 6, 2020. Joe was born in Kentucky to Janet and Theodore Dziensuwski, the oldest of four children in a military family. Joe enlisted in the US Army and served in Germany and Vietnam. He graduated from Trenton State College and the University of Arizona, yet pursued the love of craftsmanship his father instilled in him. A tireless worker, he established two successful home repair businesses in Tucson and then San Diego, where he worked until he retired. Joe lived life to the fullest and travelled extensively. He was known for his generosity, kindness, and helpfulness. An avid sportsman, he loved tennis, basketball, pickleball, and mountain biking. Joe will be remembered for his uniquely engaging personality, his ability to see humor in any situation, and his devotion to family and friends. Joe is survived by his sons, Marat (Stacey) and Dmitri, his grandsons, Ryan and Luke, and his sister, Janet. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Jean, and his brother, Tito. Joe will be interred at Miramar National Cemetery on April 10, 2020 at 1:30.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020