Joseph Patrick Sawaya
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Patrick Sawaya San Diego Joe passed away unexpectedly at the young age of 53 from a heart attack. He was born and raised in San Diego. He attended St. Patrick's Catholic School in North Park and St. Augustine High School. Joe grew up working in the family's grocery and meat business, Rigel Meat Co., and eventually took charge of operations once his father Paul Sawaya passed away in 2004.Joe is survived by his mother, Lodi Sawaya, sisters, Anne and Virginia, brothers Matthew and Mark, niece Jessica and nephew Nick.Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, June 23 at 11 am at St. Patrick's Church in North Park. Burial to immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Due to current Covid restrictions, a social gathering will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved