Joseph Patrick Sawaya San Diego Joe passed away unexpectedly at the young age of 53 from a heart attack. He was born and raised in San Diego. He attended St. Patrick's Catholic School in North Park and St. Augustine High School. Joe grew up working in the family's grocery and meat business, Rigel Meat Co., and eventually took charge of operations once his father Paul Sawaya passed away in 2004.Joe is survived by his mother, Lodi Sawaya, sisters, Anne and Virginia, brothers Matthew and Mark, niece Jessica and nephew Nick.Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, June 23 at 11 am at St. Patrick's Church in North Park. Burial to immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Due to current Covid restrictions, a social gathering will be held at a later date.



