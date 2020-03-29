|
|
Joseph Peter Buniva August 17, 1945 - March 23, 2020 San Diego Joseph Peter Buniva passed on March 23, 2020 at the age of 74 at home after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born in Englewood, NJ, and moved to San Diego in 1975. Joe attended St. Cecilia Elementary and High School, Fordham University and Villanova Law School. He served in the Army after graduation and then became a respected CPA and tax attorney known for his integrity and wit. He was proud to serve on several committees including the Board of Accountancy. In addition he was recognized as a Citizen of Courage in San Diego. Joe was especially proud of his sons Martin and Justin. Martin predeceased his father by three months. Joe's favorite times were spent with his family on vacations or when they visited him particularly at Erskine Lake in NJ. His five grandsons never failed to delight him. He was loved by his wife Carylann (ne Martin) and thought highly of his daughters-in-law Eileen and Mandy. In addition, Joe greatly appreciated the caring and devotion of his brother Peter Buniva and sister-in-law Patricia. Interment will be scheduled at Miramar Cemetery. Donations to or organization are suggested in his name.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020