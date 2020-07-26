Joseph Robert Chip' Muglia February 23, 1933 - July 17, 2020 Lakeway Joseph (Chip) Robert Muglia, 87, of Lakeway, Texas, passed away peacefully under hospice care in his home on July 17, 2020. The only child of Michael and Sadie Muglia, he was born on February 23, 1933, at home at 49 Oak Street in New York City's Lower East Side.He attended High School at St. Michael's Xaverian in Brooklyn and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy from St. John's University in Queens. Upon graduation, he served eight years with the U.S. Army, the last three with NATO in La Rochelle, France. During his military service, he met and married Suzanne Marshall with whom he had two beloved sons, Christopher Randall and Patrick Lynn.After a brief stint in pharmaceutical sales, Chip distinguished himself in the Financial Services industry over a 39-year period. His affiliations included management and marketing assignments with Francis I. duPont & Co. in New York and San Francisco; Shearson American Express Inc. in San Diego and New York where he managed the flagship 14 Wall St. Office; and Paine Webber Inc., where he worked for 19 years culminating in his position as Senior V.P. and Director of the International Private Accounts Group in New York City.After retiring from Paine Webber in 1997, he returned to San Diego, where he served as Director of Offshore Marketing and Distribution for Nicholas-Applegate Inc. before establishing his own consulting firm as a Principal for JRM Associates, LLC. A consummate salesman and manager, Chip often quipped, "If you don't ask for the order, you'll never make the sale." But more importantly, he would add, "always do what is right for the customer."During his early years in San Diego, he served on the Board of the San Diego Opera and as President of the Stock and Bond Club. His love of Opera was renewed during his years in New York, where he attended season performances at the MET. Reestablishing connections with his Italian roots was one of the treasured highlights of his return to New York City in 1983.Chip is survived by his wife, Maryse, of 37 years, his son Christopher and wife Laurina, and his son Patrick and wife Mariah. He is preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Sadie Muglia. Chip's love and concern for family, friends, and colleagues was all enduring. He was always reaching out to someone to check up or catch up. He was forever both a true gentleman and a gentle man. He spent his retirement years in Lakeway, Texas. As a member of the Hills Country Club, he enjoyed the wonderful camaraderie of friends and neighbors through golfing and social activities.The family would like to thank the staff of Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Lakeway, Brookdale Lakeway, Brookdale Hospice, and Halcyon Home for the loving care provided during his final days.A memorial service with military honors is being planned for a future date at his final resting place in San Diego. Memorial donations may be made to St. John's University School of Pharmacy or a charity of your choice
